A fire station with no sign: Rothschild raising money to add sign to new station

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WAOW) -- As a new $5.5 million dollar fire station is set to open in the next two months in Rothschild, fire officials are asking for help from the community for a sign.

They're not here right now because they say at the time the signs seemed more like a 'want,' than a 'need,' when they were planning the budget.

It will be a digital sign the fire department plans on using to pass along PSA's and messages to keep people safe.

Messages like making sure to change your smoke detector batteries or keep from driving distracted.

Officials say it would cost around $70,000 to build, but that the cost is worth it, and can help save lives.

"I think anytime we're getting fire safety information and or medical emergency type awareness information out there, it does have an impact," said Rob Bowen, Fire Chief of the Riverside Fire District.

Construction on the new department appears to be on schedule and should open at the end of September, whether they have that sign or not.

With fundraising they hope the sign will be done and installed before the end of the year.