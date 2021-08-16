Haiti braces for Grace, Florida for Fred as storms brew

(AP)–Tropical Depression Grace is drenching Haiti, dumping up to 15 inches of rain on a quake-damaged landscape.

That’s sure to bring misery to the thousands of people huddling in fields and searching for survivors.

Tropical Storm Fred meanwhile is strengthening as it approaches the U.S. Gulf Coast, with landfall expected Monday afternoon somewhere near Apalachicola, Florida.

And a third system is swirling around Bermuda.

Rainfall is the main threat from Fred and Grace.

It’s enough to close schools and government offices in Florida and Alabama, but such weather can cause devastating flash floods and mudslides in Haiti.