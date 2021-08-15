Nice August Weather to Continue

Pretty tough to complain about our weekend weather. It was very nice. Sunny, warm, not too warm. Not humid. A nice breeze.

Headlines: A settled weather pattern continues. Seasonal highs to a bit above. Dry most of the week. More humid with storm chances later in the week.

Futuretrack has clear skies tonight. Sunny Friday. Mostly sunny skies and clear nights are expected this weekend too. Very nice.

Rain chances by percent are under 20% until we get into the Thursday-Sunday period.

Rain track is below normal rain through the third week of August.

Our temperature trend has us around normal to above as we go through the week and next weekend.

A comfortable night. Clear skies, a light south breeze and a low of 54.

Monday will be sunny, south winds 5-10 mph and near 80.

Tuesday will likely see a few more afternoon clouds, south winds 5-10 mph. We will end up mostly sunny and near 81.

Mostly sunny Wednesday and warmer. We will likely see a high of 85.

Rain chances look to hold off until Thursday afternoon and evening. Partly sunny Thursday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms and a high of 83.

Friday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms and a high of 79.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms and a high of 76.

Partly sunny Sunday. Once again, the possibility of showers and thunderstorms. A high of 77.

8/15/21 Meteorologist Jeff Andrews

*Today in weather history

1987 - Thunderstorms developing ahead of a sharp cold front produced severe weather in the Upper Midwest during the afternoon and evening hours, with Minnesota and eastern South Dakota hardest hit. A thunderstorm in west-central Minnesota spawned a tornado at Eagle Lake which killed one person and injured eight others. A thunderstorm in eastern South Dakota produced softball size hail at Warner. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)