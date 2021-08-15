Haiti Can’t Get a Break

Haiti always seems to be in the news. Rarely for anything positive. Haiti may have a great climate, being in the Caribbean, but living there would not make my list of “most desirable”. When I think of Haiti, I think of poverty, crime, and natural disasters, like hurricanes and earthquakes.

Disaster is widespread after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck southern Haiti Saturday morning.

As of Sunday afternoon, the death toll had risen to over 700. At least 2,800 others were likely injured.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) marked the epicenter of the quake about 80 miles (129 km) to the southwest of Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti, with a depth of around 6 miles (10 km).

The USGS also warned that recent earthquakes in this area have also led to additional hazards, such as landslides, which may have contributed to losses.

Following the major earthquake, as of Sunday morning, another six aftershocks of 5.0 or greater were felt across the region.

Saturday's earthquake was the largest to hit Haiti since a magnitude 7.0 earthquake devastated the country on Jan. 12, 2010.

The epicenter of the 2010 tremor was closer to Port-au-Prince and caused more than 100,000 fatalities.