Free summer concert based in faith

WAUSAU, Wisc. (WAOW)-- Summer fun is here in Wausau with a sprinkled with a bit of hope.

Hope in the Park took place in Marathon park in Wausau. Hosted by 89-Q radio station, the event was created to celebrate life and listen to a top Christian music artist.

Musician Jeremy Camp performed at the event along side artist Natalie Layne and guest speaker Bob Lenz.

"[The purpose of the event is] to have a free concert for the community to thank them for their support of the radio station and also to just celebrate life knowing all that's happened over the last year and a half," said Coy Sawyer, General Manager for 89Q. "We can't take it for granted and we just want to celebrate God's goodness with a great concert."

The concert cost roughly 85,000 dollars and event coordinators believe 5,000 people were in attendance.