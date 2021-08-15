Fort Atkinson Fire Department finishes operations after warehouse burns for 96 hours

FORT ATKINSON (WKOW) -- The City of Fort Atkinson Fire Department said its operations are finished after a warehouse fire in the city burned for more than 96 hours.

In a Facebook post, the department said EPA air monitoring will continue for at least 24 hours, and the Department of Natural Resources' water and run-off mitigation will go on for "an undetermined amount of time."

The fire started Tuesday afternoon, and firefighters nearly drained the city's water supply trying to stop the flames from spreading. The fire chief said the warehouse, which stored military tires, a small amount of chemicals, cardboard and recycling, is a total loss.