EXPLAINER: Why are earthquakes so devastating in Haiti?

Saturday’s powerful earthquake in Haiti has killed at least 700 people. And the destruction comes just 11 years after a temblor killed tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of people. As rescuers search for survivors in the Caribbean nation, The Associated Press takes a look at why Haiti has so many earthquakes and why they are often devastating. Haiti sits near the intersection of two tectonic plates that make up the Earth’s crust. Earthquakes can occur when those plates move against each other and create friction. Haiti is also densely populated. Plus, many of its buildings are designed to withstand hurricanes — not earthquakes. Those buildings can survive strong winds but are vulnerable to collapse when the ground shakes.