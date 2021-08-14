Tranquil weather continues

We have been under an extremely pleasant spell of weather the past few days with plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and nice temperatures. While there is rainfall in the extended outlook, it seems the tranquil weather pattern will continue for a while longer.

Tonight: Mainly clear and not quite as cool.

Low: 56 Wind: West 3 - 5

Sunday: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer.

High: 83 Wind: South 3 - 8

Monday: Few filtering clouds otherwise sunny and nice again.

High: 82

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, warm, and a touch humid.

High: 83

There isn't too much to say about the next few days other than to get outside and enjoy them. The high pressure bringing clear conditions will make for great outdoor weather except for the chance of developing a sunburn. As we are expecting mostly sunny skies from Saturday-Monday, you will want to keep your sunscreen handy if spending prolonged time in the sunshine.

Tuesday will still be a nice day but an increase in moisture will make for more humid weather and a few pop-up clouds. However, while there may be a slight increase in moisture the next chance for precip will not fall until Wednesday onward. Most of Wednesday and Thursday will be nice, though humid and warm with temperatures in the mid-80s. Right now Wednesday is looking less likely for precipitation formation but still has a 20% chance of a spotty shower or thunderstorm.

Thursday will have a 30% chance for rain, increasing on Friday to 40%. While it is currently uncertain when the next major precipitation event will fall, we are expecting a few strong storms sometime towards the end of the week (including the weekend). While Wednesday and Thursday will be warm, cloud cover and a cooler air mass will restrict temperatures back to near 80 or the upper 70s for next weekend.

Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 14-August 2021

On this day in weather history:

1989 - Afternoon thunderstorms in Illinois soaked the town of Bettendorf with 2.10 inches of rain in thirty minutes. Evening thunderstorms in Montana produced wind gusts to 66 mph at Hobson. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)