Taste N’ Glow gives back to nonprofits

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- More than a month after the event, Taste N' Glow Balloon Fest is still giving back.

Event organizers helped give more than $25,000 to area nonprofits in a ceremony Saturday afternoon.

Some who benefitted include the Marathon County Humane Society and the Never Forgotten Honor Flight.

One of the organizers says everyone associated with the event should feel proud of what they accomplished.

"People are writing us letters and thanking our club for the awesome event we put on. Our club is very proud for what we've done out there and as a group all our volunteers are very proud of what they did," Trailmates Snowmobile Club president Randy Thurs said.

The event is set to return, scheduled for July 8th-10th of 2022.