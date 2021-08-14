Packers lose to Texans 26-7 in Jordan Love’s debut

In their first preseason game since 2019, the Packers fail to find any rhythm as they lose to the Houston Texans 26-7.

The game marked the first time Jordan Love took snaps in a live game for the green and gold and the second year quarterback out of Utah State played about how fans might expect.

After a slow start that consisted of short passes to get him into the flow of the game, Matt LaFleur began to open up the offense and Love began to connect in larger chunks, highlighted by his longest pass of the night a 37 yard connection to tight end Jace Sternberger.

Later in that same drive Love would dump it off to rookie running back Kylin Hill on a screen pass that the speedy back would take 22 yards to the house for the Packers lone score.

Love would finish the night 12-17 for 122 yards and a touchdown.

As for the Packers defense while a 26 in the opponents score column might lead you to believe they were over matched, the green and gold's defense stood strong for the majority of the night.

The Packers defense had a bend don't break mentality for the majority of the night, forcing the Texans to kick four field goals. They also forced Houston to drive the ball down the field taking what they gave them.

The Packers will look to build on their performance back at Lambeau Field Saturday, August 21 at 7 P.M. against the New York Jets in week two of the preseason.