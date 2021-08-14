Newman’s four 2B tie MLB record, lead Pirates over Brewers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kevin Newman tied a major league record with four doubles and the Pittsburgh Pirates rolled over the Milwaukee Brewers 14-4 to snap their eight-game losing streak in the first game of a doubleheader. Newman doubled in each inning from the third through the sixth in the seven-inning game. He also scored four times. Newman’s third double drove in two to spark a six-run fifth that included Bryan Reynolds’ two-run homer. That outburst broke the game open, giving the Pirates a 12-4 lead.