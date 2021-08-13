Wonderful weekend weather!

We sure have an outstanding spell of weather underway in Wisconsin! A sprawling high pressure system in the Upper Midwest will protect us all the way into early next week. The end result should be quite a bit of sunshine, cool nights, and pleasantly warm days. The humidity will stay very tolerable, just slowly increasing a bit toward early next week.

Temperatures should fall into the 40s in most of the News 9 area Friday night, with even some upper 30s in some of the cold spots in the Northwoods and in cranberry country of central Wisconsin. Winds will be nearly calm and there might be some patchy fog. Saturday will bring mostly sunny skies along with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Winds will be from the west then the southwest around 5-10 mph.

Sunday looks partly cloudy and very nice with a low near 54 and a high in the low 80s. Winds will be from the southwest to south around 10 mph. Little change is in sight for early next week. Monday and Tuesday should still be partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. The nights will be a touch warmer though with lows in the upper 50s to near 60, which is still rather pleasant.

It will turn more humid Wednesday and Thursday with a steady south wind flow into our region. With partly sunny skies, there is a chance of spotty showers and thunderstorms. There is some potential of a period of more organized rain and storms, perhaps around Thursday night. Some showers could linger into Friday the 20th, with the departure timing of any rain still very uncertain. High temperatures should reach well into the 80s with lows in the 60s through Thursday then a bit cooler after that.

It could cool down some for the weekend of August 21st with highs mainly in the 70s along with lower humidity.

Pollen report from Friday morning: Ragweed moderate

Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:30 p.m., 13-August 2021

*On August 13th in weather history:

1985 - Hail larger than golf balls, driven by 70 mph winds, moved down crops, stripped trees, and broke windows, near Logan KS. Road graders cleared three foot drifts of hail on Kansas Highway 9 east of Logan. (The Weather Channel)

1988 - A dozen cities in the northeastern U.S. reported record high temperatures for the date. Lansing MI reported a record 35 days of 90 degree weather for the year, Detroit MI reported a record 37 days of 90 degree heat for the year, and Williamsport PA reported a record 38 days of 90 degree weather for the year. (The National Weather Summary)