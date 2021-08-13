Tribe President speaks out against November wolf hunt.

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Lac du Flambeau tribe is claiming the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is breaking the Treaty of 1837-1843.

According to a Wisconsin law first passed in 2011, then again in 2016, the DNR is required to hold an annual wolf hunt between November and February. However, from 2014 to 2021, wolves were on the endangered species list, meaning hunts could not be held.

When they were removed from the list by then-President Donald Trump in January of this year, the DNR had to quickly restart the hunt, which it did in February.

"When the wolf hunt took place, the females were all pregnant; that's what really really discouraged us," said John Johnson Sr., president of the Lac du Flambeau. "At that time, half of the quota in the ceded territory would have been ours, which would have been 99 wolves."

He also said that wolves are a natural part of Wisconsin's ecosystem, helping to cull sick and old animals.

The Treaty of 1837-1843 says that the Lac du Flambeau tribe and all the others Chippewa tribes ceded in the Northwoods would spilt and make decision together on any and all natural resources, with the federal government.

But earlier this week, the DNR's Natural Resources Board, in a 5-2 vote, set the wolf hunt limit at 300. That happened with little input from the tribes.

The fall hunt is set for November.