Stevens Point Fire Department raises money for muscular dystrophy

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Stevens Point Fire Department partnered with the Muscular Dystrophy Association for their "Fill the Boot" campaign.

Firefighters from the department stood on Division Street, Main Street, and Clark Street holding boots to fill up with the donations for the association.

"We're taking monetary donations to fund research and treatment and assisting families locally that are affected by muscular dystrophy," Stevens Point Fire Fighter and Paramedic Ethan Przybylaski said.

The crew participated in the campaign on Thursday and Friday.