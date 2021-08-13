Preliminary Census data shows Central Wisconsin population growth — and decline

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Data from the 2020 Census is starting to roll in, showing growing and declining populations throughout Central Wisconsin.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, preliminary data shows the Badger State's population increased by 135,149 people.

Most of this growth is in Dane County, around Madison.

In Central Wisconsin, preliminary numbers show just four area counties had an increase in population in the past 10 years.

Here's a breakdown:

Marathon County, increased by 3,950

Oneida County, increased by 1,847

Vilas County, increased by 1,617

Wood County, increased by 358

All other counties in the area had small decreases.

Population growth can change many things, one of the most notable being redistricting.

Shortly after these census results started coming in, a new lawsuit was brought forward by Democratic elections attorney Marc Elias, alleging that current district maps are unconstitutional and shouldn't be used when redrawing new lines.

On a national scale, the U.S. population increased about 7.4% from 2010.