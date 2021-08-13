Nicaraguan police raid storied opposition newspaper

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaraguan police raided the offices of the storied opposition newspaper La Prensa. Police said the raid was part of an investigation into customs fraud and money laundering. They said the offices would remain under police custody. The raid Friday came one day after La Prensa suspended its print edition because the government once again withheld newsprint paper. La Prensa has been criticial of President Daniel Ortega, who has also recently arrested dozens of opposition figures. La Prensa had said it would continue an online edition, but it was unclear how long it could continue to do so.