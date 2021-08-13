More charges filed in alleged campground child sex assaults

MARION, Wis. (WAOW) – New charges have been filed against an Appleton man already accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting the same child.

According to police records, Richard "Rick" Klimek, 44, has assaulted at least six children since at least 2006, with some of the assaults taking place at Farmer Gene’s Campground in Marion and others at Klimek’s home.

The new charges were revealed in court records filed Friday in Waupaca County Court.

The alleged victim in the original case, which News 9 first reported in July, was 12 years old.

After that case was reported, police said more potential victims came forward.

According to court records, they range in age from 5 to 11 years old at the time of the assaults.

He’s now facing two charges of repeated sexual assault of the same child, child enticement with sexual contact and first-degree child sex assault of a person younger than 13.

The judge ordered a $125,000 cash bond in the latest cases, also ordering Klimek to have no contact with any person younger than 18 or go on the premises of any campground.