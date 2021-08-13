Medical assistants honored by UW Health

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW)-- Medical assistants are being honored Friday by UW Health.

Medical assistants or MAs are being honored for both the work they do to care for patients as well as help their colleagues.

“I absolutely love taking care of the patients. That’s the best part of the job,” said, Anna Thompson, medical assistant, UW Health. “In my case, I see patients throughout their pregnancy and after they give birth and it’s fantastic to develop those relationships over time.”

In a press release a spokesperson for UW Health said MAs play an important role.

"MAs are often responsible for important preparation work like taking a patient’s vitals, noting patients’ allergies, needs and concerns, and assisting with clinic procedures and exams. Medical assistants are also instrumental in supporting patients by explaining things like medication regimens, special diets, and pre- and post-procedural care," said Emily Kumlien.

The jobs they do provide a vital role in the care of patients.

“We would be lost without medical assistants, they are so vital to the remarkable care we provide to our patients,” said Shabvon Johnson, RN, director of ambulatory operations, UW Health. “The support and compassion they provide to our patients inspires all of us in health care and I’m proud of the work they do every day.”

UW Health currently has several openings for medical assistants.