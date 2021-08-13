Marian Anderson’s vocal artistry honored in new CD bonanza

NEW YORK (AP) — Marian Anderson broke barriers throughout her career, from her 1939 Easter Sunday performance on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial to her 1955 performance at the Metropolitan Opera, both of which struck blows against segregation. Her voice, described as a once-in-a-hundred year phenomenon, is getting new life in a 15 CD release of remastered performances throughout her career, spanning 1924 to 1966. The selections show her wide repertory — everything from baroque arias and art songs to religious music and Christmas carols. Anderson’s success was unparalleled in her day among Black classical artists, but experts hope new generations who hear her voice will also discover the works of others like Harry T. Burleigh and Paul Robeson.