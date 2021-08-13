Local Dentist office provides over $26,000 of services for free

WAUSAU, Wisc. (WAOW)-- Cleaning, fillings and extractions offered Friday for free by an area dental office.

Quirt Family Dentistry hosts a 'free dental day' every year to the community.

Nearly 100 people took advantage of the services.

"We just like to pitch in we love this community and our patients and we feel a duty to give back," said Josh Flavin a Dentist at Quirt. "It's something we all look forward to a lot of planning goes into it."

The office offered $26,488 worth of services in a five-hour period.