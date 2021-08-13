Health officials urge immunocompromised to get COVID-19 booster shot

(WAOW) -- Health officials are now urging people who are considered immunocompromised to consider getting a COVID-19 booster shot.

So how do you know if this applies to you? An area health official says immunocompromised is someone who is at a higher risk for illnesses, including those who have had surgery or have pre-existing conditions.

"The FDA did come out with recommendations on those that are severely immunocompromised, for example maybe someone who had an organ transplant, to talk with their provider about getting that third booster of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine to ensure that their protection is long term," Marathon County Health Department Substance Abuse Prevention Official Melissa Moore said.

The booster has only been recommended for Moderna or Pfizer, as health officials say there is not enough data yet for the Johnson & Johnson shot.