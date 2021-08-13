GOP bill: People who quit job over vaccine mandate can collect unemployment

MADISON (WKOW) — WAOW's sister station WKOW on Thursday obtained a copy of a bill that would make people eligible for unemployment benefits if they quit their job over a vaccine mandate.

Currently, under Wisconsin law, people are not able to collect unemployment pay if they leave a job on their own.

The memo circulating the bill around the legislature for co-sponsorships lists Rep. Rob Brooks (R-Saukville), Rep. Dan Knodl (R-Germantown), Rep. Rick Gundrum (R-Slinger), and Sen. Duey Stroebel (R-Cedarburg) as its authors.

The bill's circulation was first reported by Tone Madison.

Under Wisconsin law, workers are also not allowed to collect unemployment pay if they're fired for "misconduct" or "substantial fault." The bill would establish refusing to comply with a vaccine mandate cannot be considered misconduct or substantial fault.

Stroebel provided a statement via email on Friday.

"I don’t believe individuals should be denied UI benefits because they decide against complying with a policy that does not consider informed consent, lacks a proper risk-benefit analysis, and ignores the science demonstrating the role prior infection plays in conferring immunity and protection," Stroebel wrote.

Rep. Mark Spreitzer (D-Beloit) called the bill "politics at its worst."

“It seems Republicans only want to give unemployment benefits to the very people who are putting our state at risk for another crushing wave of COVID-19 hospitalizations by refusing to get vaccinated," Spreitzer said in an email.

In recent weeks, Republican lawmakers have called for the state to stop accepting the extra $300 in weekly unemployment benefits supplied by the federal government.

While GOP leaders have said cutting off some of the unemployment pay would steer more people back into the workforce, Stroebel said he would have no sympathy for employers who found themselves struggling to fill openings after firing people who refused to get vaccinated.

"Employers in industries currently facing a workforce shortage who decide to terminate employees for deciding against COVID-19 vaccination have only themselves to blame for the challenges they encounter in filling any subsequent vacancies," Stroebel wrote.

Sen. Jeff Smith (D-Eau Claire) said in an email he believes the COVID-19 vaccines are the key to ending the pandemic and spurring a complete economic comeback.

“The ongoing disinformation campaign being pushed by a few fringe members of a political party will only worsen and prolong the pandemic<" Smith wrote. "At a time when COVID cases are rising and children still aren’t eligible for the vaccine, we need all adults to step up and do their part.”

In recent years, the state GOP passed bills making it harder to qualify for unemployment, including drug testing and stronger work search requirements, and removing exceptions for people quit a job if they were working multiple jobs at the time.

The bill's drafting comes during the same week protestors rallied at the Capitol against vaccine mandates. The rally included a number of healthcare workers upset with the state's largest healthcare providers announcing they'd soon be requiring workers to get vaccinated.