Fine late Summer weather ahead

Last weekend was wet. This weekend looks almost perfect. Enjoy the comfortable weather. There is not much rain chance until the middle of next week.

Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant.

High: 76 Wind: NW 10-18

Tonight: Clear and cool. Patchy fog.

Low: 51 Wind: Becoming calm

Saturday: Sunny and very nice.

High: 79 Wind: West 5-10

High pressure has moved into the area and that means low humidity, more sunshine, and dry conditions. Today will be the coolest day of the outlook with highs near 70 in the far north and in the low to mid 70s around central Wisconsin. There will be plenty of sunshine and a fresh breeze out of the northwest at 10 to 18 mph.

Temperatures will warm up a little over the weekend but it will not be very humid. We should have mostly sunny conditions on both Saturday and Sunday with high temps in the upper 70s to around 80 on Saturday and in the low 80s on Sunday.

A slow warm-up will continue next week with the weather gradually becoming more humid as well by Wednesday. We should have mostly sunny skies on Monday with highs in the low 80s. Partly cloudy conditions will develop on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

It will be humid with highs in the mid 80s on Wednesday as a cold front approaches from the west. This front will produce a chance of scattered storms late Wednesday into Thursday.

Pollen Count Yesterday August 12th, Pollen Ragweed 22 (moderate)

Have a pleasant Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 13 August-2021

On this date in weather history: 1987 - Thunderstorms deluged the Central Gulf Coast States with torrential rains. Thunderstorms in Mississippi drenched Marion County with up to 15 inches of rain during the morning hours, with 12.2 inches reported at Columbia. Floodwaters swept cars away in the Lakeview subdivision of Columbia when the the Lakeview Dam broke. Flash flooding caused more than three million dollars damage in Marion County. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)