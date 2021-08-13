EXPLAINER: Why Ethiopia’s war crisis is deepening by the day

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United States says it’s sending a special envoy to Ethiopia as the fast-moving conflict in the Tigray region has spread into neighboring regions and Ethiopia’s government calls on all able citizens to stop the resurgent Tigray forces “once and for all.” The widening war in Africa’s second-most populous country, with 110 million people, is also a growing humanitarian crisis. Millions of people in Tigray remain beyond the reach of food and other aid, while hundreds of thousands of people are now displaced in the Amhara and Afar regions. Here’s a look at the latest in the nine-month conflict.