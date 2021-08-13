Experts say masks in schools may become seasonal normal

(WAOW)-- In light of recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, kids wearing masks in school could soon be the new normal -- not just during COVID, but during peak sickness seasons.

An area health expert explained that it is a multi-step approach to keep yourself and others safe from not just COVID-19, but other diseases as well. She advises continued social distancing and mask wearing.

"These are all things that we can do stacked on top of each other to help stop the spread of illnesses, including COVID-19," Marathon County Health Department Substance Abuse Prevention Official Melissa Moore said.

She also said not just students, but teachers and visitors at schools should also start masking up again.