Eagle River man charged with possessing and receiving child pornography

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WAOW)-- An Eagle River man could face decades in prison if he is convicted on charges of receiving and possessing child pornography.

The indictment alleges the following:

In February of 2021 Ryan Shelton received a livestream video via Omegle that depicted a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, and in May of 2021 Shelton possessed visual depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct, and at least one of those depictions involved a child who was under the age of 12.

He was arrested at his home Thursday morning.

If convicted Shelton faces a minimum sentence of five years and a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for the charge of receiving child pornography and a maximum sentence of 20 years for the possession of pornography.

Shelton is also subject to a lifetime period of supervised release.