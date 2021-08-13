D.C. Everest proposes new indoor athletic dome

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- One area school district is proposing a new athletic dome.

Officials with the D.C. Everest School District confirmed a proposal is in the works to build a dome that could host sports indoors all year round.

Details are still being worked out, but it could be similar to the Hodag Dome in Rhinelander.

That dome has interchangeable courts for tennis, basketball, volleyball and more.

The proposal could be completed by Monday and on the agenda at Wednesday's school board meeting.