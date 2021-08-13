Countdown To Kickoff: Edgar enter rebuild year optimistic

EDGAR, Wis. (WAOW) --- They're a force to be reckoned with. The Edgar Wildcats went 9-0 in regular season last year. They were lead by a senior class that dominated all seasons of sports, but they lost fifteen playmakers to graduation.

"Well all the skill positions quarterbacks, running backs, receivers, we got a few lineman back but not many defensive linemen and not many skill guys," said long time head coach Jerry Sinz.

Now they entering a rebuild year and hoping for a quick return to familiar heights, "these guys have to become leaders where they didn't before because we had a lot of seniors but now they do. So those guys are jumping into those riles the first week and were seeing that come around," Sinz continued.

After last season started over a month late, the team is taking the right attitude into early August practice

Sinz explained, "the kids were just ready… I think they missed it last year. I went in the locker room the other day and everyone was just sitting around in the locker room talking having fun like they should."

The Wildcats move forward with a new quarterback under center. Succeeding Conner Wolfe, and following in the footsteps of his own older brother, Mattison Butt has used his examples for this opportunity, "just learning behind them they're good role models."

Butt said it's not him you need to watch out for, is the other side of the ball, "I think people are sleeping on our defense, they're ready to hit, and I think we're more aggressive than most of the other teams were going against."