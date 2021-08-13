Skip to Content

Bucks re-sign Thanasis Antetokounmpo

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WAOW)-- The older brother of Giannis Antetokounmpo is staying in Milwaukee

The Bucks confirmed the news on Twitter that Thanasis had re-signed with the team.

“Thanasis brings energy, effort and tenacity every minute of every game,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. “He’s a valuable part of our team and we’re excited to have him remain in Milwaukee.”

Adrian Wojnarowkski of ESPN reports Thanasis and the team agreed to a two-year deal.

Antetokounmpo played in 57 regular season games during the 2020-2021 NBA season and appeared in 13 games during the Buck's run to their first title since 1971.

He averaged about nine minutes a game along with three points and two rebounds a game.

