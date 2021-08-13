BREAKING: One dead after Waupaca Co. crash

Dupont, Wis. (WAOW) -- One person is dead after a rollover vehicle crash in Waupaca County.

The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office says speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors in a crash occurred at 8:39 pm. Thursday night in the town of Dupont.

Authorities said the driver lost control and rolled off the side of the road. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver's name has not yet been released.

The crash is under investigation.