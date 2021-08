WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Travis Greil will spend 8.5 years behind bars after being convicted of upskirting students.

Greil was sentenced in federal court Friday. After his prison time, Greil will have three years of supervised release.

He had plead guilty to those charges in May.

Greil was arrested in 2020 after he used his iPad to take videos up the skirts of female students. He was a social studies teacher at D.C. Everest.