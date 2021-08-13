Area radio brings free top Christian artist to area for free concert

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW)-- On Sunday, the empty arena at Marathon Park will be filled with music, visitors, and activities.

Gates open for 89Q's free Hope in the Park event at 1:30 with kids activities, speakers, and food vendors with Christian artist Jeremy Camp performing at 4:30.

The organizers of the event said it is the perfect time to provide an afternoon of hope for the community.

"And so we have the present hope that God's going to get us through whatever we're going through and that message is going to be very clear. But also, the hope of eternity to bring people that this isn't all there is. So to have that combination we can't help but make that free to everybody so just an awesome message with awesome music," 89Q General Manager Coy Sawyer said.

No tickets are required for the event and more information about the event can be found here.

News 9 is a sponsor of the event.