Area bird rescue gets a makeover from volunteers

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) -- One area bird rescue is getting an upgrade, thanks to a nationwide volunteer group.

Raptor Education Group Inc., or REGI, of Antigo, is receiving help from A Year to Volunteer, which leads volunteer efforts around the country.

The group is fixing the grounds, painting, and building a passerine building -- which will be a home for songbirds.

And Wild Birds Unlimited, the business that helped connect the organizations, is thankful for the help.

"I'm going to get teary. She's going to have a beautiful yard again, and a great passerine building for her birds, and it's going to look so pretty out there," said Lori Schubring, Wild Birds' owner. "They just never get a chance to do anything like that, so we're excited for her."

And Wild Birds Unlimited presented a $2,500 check to REGI, which Schubring said customers donated.

A Year to Volunteer will be working at REGI until August 20th.