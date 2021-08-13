50 percent of Wisconsinites fully vaccinated against COVID-19

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Governor Tony Evers along with the Department of Health Services(DHS) announced Friday that the Badger state is half way to its goal of everyone in Wisconsin being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Nearly 3 million people in Wisconsin are fully vaccinated, that includes over 60 percent of adults.

“This is an incredible milestone, and we are proud to see the millions of Wisconsinites who have taken this step to protect themselves and their community from COVID-19 and the Delta variant,” said Governor Evers. “We are closer than we were yesterday, but we can’t let our guard down now. We still have a ways to go. Getting vaccinated is one of the best ways to protect our families, our kids, and our communities.”

According the the DHS COVD-19 dashboard, Marathon County has close to 46 percent of the population fully vaccinated.

Dane County leads the state with just over 68 percent of the population in the county fully vaccinated, Taylor County has the lowest vaccination rate in the state with 28 percent of the population there fully vaccinated.