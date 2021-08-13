4-H events underway at the Lincoln County Fair

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- There have been dozens of events over the last few days at the Lincoln County Fair, and many of those events are done by 4-H members.

Many of the events are already complete, but there are a few judging events remaining for this weekend, including Poultry and Adventures in Dairyland.

There are a variety of events that kids can enter in including foods and nutrition, flowers and houseplants, clothing, and even mechanical projects.

And when the fair is done, the work for the 4-H members isn't.

"Our youth, start planning when this fair is done, a lot of them when this fair is done and just you know writing down some ideas of projects, some entries they might like to get," Holly Luerssen, 4-H Educator in Lincoln & Langlade Counties, said. "Or as they this fall start looking for a steer for next fair or next spring."

But the organization isn't just for kids.

Officials said that families are welcome to join in, and adults can be mentors to the programs.

There are more than 150 programs, ranging from flower arrangements to arts and crafts, to animals, and more.

Officials add that there is also no big time commitment, and participants can be as involved as they'd like to be.

"It's a program that is outside of school time typically. And it doesn't require a lot of time for the families, but it provides an opportunity to make connections to spend time together as a family and to grow skills," Luerssen said.

For more information on 4-H in Lincoln and Langlade counties, click here.