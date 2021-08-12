Wisconsin manufacturers are competing to be the coolest invention

WAUSAU, Wisc. (WAOW)-- For the sixth year in a row the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group are partnering together to find out which Wisconsin product is the coolest.

The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin is a competition to show off statewide manufacturing and innovation.

Any product that is made and manufactured in Wisconsin is eligible to compete.

In 2020 roughly 150 products were nominated.

Nominations start on August 16th and will go through September 3rd. Following the nomination period each product will compete for the popular vote. Starting September 22nd the remaining 16 products will compete in Manufacturing Madness until one is named the winner on October 14th.

For more information on how to nominate and to see if you're eligible go to The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin website.