What to do if you find yourself a victim of workplace sexual harassment

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Following the resignation of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo after alleged sexual harassment, officials are letting people know what they can do if they are victim of harassment.

"Those are really scary situations and that's part of the reason not a lot of people talk about it because they are afraid they are going to lose their job," Women's Community Executive Director Jane Graham Jennings said.

She explained that people caught in workplace assault are often afraid to come forward out of fear of being punished.

"It's really scary when you are feeling a hostile work environment and you are afraid you are going to lose your job. But again, there are laws that can protect you, so protect yourself too," Jennings said.

She explained there are multiple options that victims have. The first step is looking at your company's policy on workplace harassment.

"The first thing I always say to people is look at your company or agency policies. There should be a policy in there that would direct you what to do in the even of sexual harassment," Jennings explained.

Officials say that any case of sexual assault, even at work, is treated as a criminal offense, but sexual harassment is handled within the workplace first. If you do speak out but feel the accusation isn't being taken seriously, you can file a complaint with the equal rights division of the Department of Workplace Development here.

"Trust your instincts. If something feels weird, if you feel uncomfortable, then there's a problem that's creating a hostile work environment which no one should have to work in," Jennings said.

She said it is also important to record dates, times, and details of assault as soon after it happens as possible to refer back to when reporting.