Ways to protect your home during, after floods

WESTON, Wisc. (WAOW) - After heavy storms, homeowners are dealing with flooding in their basement.

Wet carpeting, swallow trim and musky air are all signs that water has leaked into your home.

Restoration experts say when cleaning up excess water its important lowering the chances of mold and mildew growth.

When removing water it is important to be safe and efficient, which means taking care of the issues as quick as possible.

If water has entered the house drying the room as quickly as possible, removing any wet flooring and swallow trim.

Co-owner of North Star Jay Cricks says "in a normal situation you want to make sure that your down spouts of your gutters are getting water away from the home you wanna make sure that your sump pump is in good working condition make sure that there is no debris in the sump pump crock."

When cleaning make sure your are wearing proper protective equipment.