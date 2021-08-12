Skip to Content

Wausau PD: overnight emergency sirens were a false alarm

WAUSAU POLICE

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- If you live in Wausau or the surrounding areas and were woken up to the emergency sirens early Thursday morning, police said not to worry because it was a false alarm.

Wausau Police Department posted on Facebook that the tornado siren went off around 12:40 a.m. Thursday. It was reportedly in Wausau and surrounding areas.

The department said there was no emergency. The reason for the activation is being looked into but they confirmed it was not intentional.

