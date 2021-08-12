Village of Kronenwetter to issue disaster declaration

KRONENWETTER, WI (WSAU) — A local village is hoping to get help from the state after major flooding from severe storms.

The Village of Kronenwetter’s Village Board will be meeting on Thursday evening to pass a resolution to ratify a Disaster Declaration. The declaration comes after severe storms on Wednesday in the area, including a tornado spotted near Mosinee at 2:31 p.m.

Village Administrator Richard Downey says most of the damage in Kronenwetter happened due to flash flooding in the roadways. “We had obviously a lot of rain yesterday. [It] brought all of our creeks up to levels we haven’t seen in a long while. And mostly in the southern part of the village. East of the Central Wisconsin Airport. It had some damage to a couple of different culverts under roads and then the side of roads, the shoulders deteriorated.”

With a disaster declaration, the Village is able to apply for two different state programs that help with emergency management clean-up and costs. Right now employees from Marathon County’s Emergency Management Department are assessing the damage to send to the state that needs to be completed within 72 hours after an emergency management situation.

Downey says that so far the Village hasn’t received a lot of calls from residents needing help after the storm. “Thankfully everybody is seeing the signs, you know high water or road closed, and their planning their travel accordingly and moving around.

“So we really appreciate people doing that. And I’ve been stressing to folks that if you see water in the road remember it could be deeper than you assume. So you either want to go very carefully through it or turn around and go back another way.”

On Thursday Kowalski Road is still experiencing flooding near Tower Rd. with high moving water. Downey says Village staff has been working since yesterday to keep residents informed and continue assessing the damage with county emergency management staff.

“We’ve had our public works crew, our fire department, our community development office, all the staff have been out kind of looking at roads and damage. So we’ve had a great response from our team here. So we’re just assessing damages. The public works crew is obviously repairing some sides of roads. So we’ll hopefully get that wrapped up by probably next week.”

Downey says the initial estimates for the amount of damage in the Village will be a little rough as water is still coming in at some areas. He expects better estimates will be ready next week or the week following. Damage estimates must meet a $35,000 threshold to qualify for the state emergency management programs.