Two false tornado warning in two months have officials looking into sirens

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Given our weather the past few months, odds are you've heard tornado sirens at least once.

In Wausau, residents say warning sirens have been sounding, even when there's not a cloud in the sky, and they don't know why.

At least two tornados were confirmed in our area on Wednesday, setting off sirens in communities throughout central Wisconsin.

Early Thursday morning, their wails also were heard and it's not the first time they've sounded without an emergency.

"We've gone down several paths, we've looked into several areas but at this time we simply don't know what cause the activation of the sirens on the July 4th time frame and this morning as well," said Philip Rentmeester, Director, Marathon County Emergency Management.

Officials say it's not a malfunction, someone at the Marathon County Sheriff's Office has to physically press a button to sound the siren.

Then another button to cancel it.

"In Marathon county there isn't any statue or standard that we have for a severe weather siren activation but that is something that my office will be taking on as an outreach in the near future, so you may see more from us in the future on this," Rentmeester said.

The sheriff's office gets the warnings from the national weather service in green bay -- and those warnings span from Green Bay to central Wisconsin, and it's up to officials here to decide when to sound the sirens.

"Depending on the municipality, whether it's in marathon county, or surrounding counties, or across the state, it's really their decision on what they want that siren to mean," Rentmeester said.

Emergency management officials are still looking into the situations but say, unless its the regular weekly test, take the siren seriously.

They'd rather have you be safe than sorry.