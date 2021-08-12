Trending warm and unsettled again later in August

We are currently getting a nice little break from the very warm and very humid conditions around Wisconsin. It will last through early next week then changes are likely later next week and after. The Climate Prediction Center's 8 to 14 day outlook valid August 20th to August 26th calls for a good chance of above normal temperatures around the Midwest to New England. It could be cooler than normal in parts of the southwest U.S., the Northern Rockies, and Alaska.

Meanwhile the precipitation outlook for August 20th - 26th is indicating a chance of above normal rainfall in most of the central and eastern part of the country, including Wisconsin. Odds also favor wetter than normal conditions in much of Alaska. Meanwhile drier than normal weather is predicted for much of the western U.S. and New England.

Have a good few weeks and monitor News 9 for updates.