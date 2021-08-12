Tranquil spell of weather

Cooler and less humid air has moved in and will stick around for several days. Definitely plan on spending a lot of time outdoors to enjoy the fine weather! High pressure settling in Thursday night should bring mostly clear skies with lows from the upper 40s north to low 50s south. Winds will be light from the northwest.

Friday will bring sunny to partly cloudy skies along with highs in the 70s. Winds will be from the northwest at 5-15 mph. Friday night should be clear and cool with lows from the mid 40s to around 50 in the area.

The weekend still looks great with partly cloudy skies and seasonal temperatures. Highs should top out around 80 and it won’t be overly breezy. Lows could reach the mid to upper 50s Saturday night. A weak disturbance is projected to pass through our area Sunday morning. There is just a slight chance of some sprinkles with that.

Quiet weather should hang around into early next week and it will gradually turn a bit more humid. With partly sunny skies, the highs should reach around 82 on Monday, 83 Tuesday, and 85 Wednesday. Lows will be in the upper 50s, then perhaps staying in the low 60s by Wednesday morning.

A few spotty showers and thunderstorms could sneak in from Wednesday afternoon with a somewhat higher chance of rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Temperatures on Thursday will still be balmy with lows around 63 and highs around 83.

There are signs that warm and muggy weather may persist across our region into the weekend of August 21st with highs in the 80s. There could be some thunderstorms around as well, at least the first half of that weekend.

Pollen report from Thursday morning: Ragweed moderate - 22

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:25 p.m., 12-August 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1936 - The temperature at Seymour, TX, hit 120 degrees to establish a state record. (The Weather Channel)

1989 - Thunderstorms were scattered across nearly every state in the Union by late in the day. Thunderstorms produced wind gusts to 75 mph at Fergus Falls MN, and golf ball size hail and wind gusts to 60 mph at Black Creek WI.