This Arachnid Is OnThe Move

I wanted to say insect. Spiders are Arachnids.

Brown recluse

The southeastern part of Colorado will see a sudden uptick in its tarantula population. Nasty.

The sudden influx of thousands of tarantulas, which typically begins between late August and September, is part of the spider’s annual migration. How far do spiders actually migrate? I’d think they don’t travel too fast and far

During their mating season between March and October, tarantulas frequently emerge from their usual habitats in states that include Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, and Utah. I am glad to not see Wisconsin on the list.

The spider outside my garage door. It looks like it has a face

Don't try to pick up a tarantula. On the upside, They only live a few months. Contrary to popular belief, nobody has ever died from such a bite; most people compare the bite to that of a bee sting and experience no lasting ill-effects other than mild to moderate pain and slight swelling at the site of the bite. They are still pretty creepy looking.