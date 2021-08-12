The Perseid Meteor Shower 2021

The most sought-after meteor shower of the year, the Perseid meteor shower, will hit its peak intensity tonight. Every year this shower forms during late July to Mid August, and typically produces some of the brightest and most frequent astronomical activity we see throughout the entire year.

During its peak, which will be in the overnight hours of Thursday the 12th and Friday the 13th, the Perseid is capable of producing near 100 visible meteors per hour around the constellation of Perseus. Many years, this view is obstructed via cloud cover and moonlight filtration, but conditions this year are shaping up to be near perfect for overnight viewing.

In north-central Wisconsin, we should have clear skies throughout the entirety of the overnight, as well as the next few nights to follow. Additionally, the moon will be in a waxing crescent state which provides only 17% illumination.

The best time to view will be after the nightly twilight and before the dawn. Therefore, in our area, it will be viewable between 9 PM & 5 AM (10 PM - 4 AM is being ideal). However, the greatest view will likely be around 4 AM - just before dawn.

As far as preparation, there are only a few steps you will need to take:

First, you may want to prepare to bring a blanket or warmer clothes out as the overnight temperatures with clear skies will fall into the 50s. It will also feel cooler since it is best to sit still. Secondly, you will need to locate towards an area away from any city lights (15-20 mins) to make sure there is no excess light filtration. Note: It may take your eyes 15-30 minutes to adjust. And finally, the best practice for viewing is to lie on your back and look straight upwards or slightly to the North. Within a few minutes, you should be able to see meteors scatter across the sky.

If you can't make it out for the peak activity tonight, don't worry, the meteor shower extends at a slightly lesser intensity until August 24th.

Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 12-August 2021