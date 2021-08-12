Sunflower patch at Auburndale School Forest in full bloom

AUBURNDALE, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Auburndale School Forest has a special attraction right now and it won't be around for long.

The sunflower patch is at its peak right now, and it should last for about two weeks.

There are the traditional yellow sunflowers, but there are even some uniquely colored ones sprinkled throughout the patch as well.

There's a path around and through the patch.

Now with "Jordans Bridge," the patch is more accessible.

"We want everyone to feel that this was their patch. So we put mats out, we cut a path in here," Mark Cournoyer, AgriScience Instructor & FFA Adviser at Auburndale High School, said. "And so there's a ramp that goes all the way down and all the way up. And so that's the beautiful thing of this thing, is that everyone can have this view because everyone needs a little cheeriness in their day, everyone needs a little smile in their day. There's nothing that puts a smile on your face like a sunflower."

Cournoyer adds that the public is more than welcome to check out the flowers and take pictures.

They just ask that visitors please not cut flowers down.

The sunflower patch isn't just pretty and fun to go through; it's also helping the community.

Donations from people visiting the patch go towards Toys for Tots.

There's a John Deere mailbox right outside the sunflower patch where visitors can put freewill donations.

The Auburndale FFA advisers and members then go shopping at various businesses for items for Toys for Tots.

It's something that the Auburndale FFA adviser says is a great experience for the students.

"And 100% of that goes towards the North Wood County Toys for Tots," Cournoyer said. "It's one of the most humbling experiences for these kids to go out and shop, and then be able to give and then not knowing who the recipient will be, but knowing in their heart it's going to bring a smile to a child's face at Christmastime."

Cournoyer said that they're very proud to have the opportunity to bring joy to others, even after the sunflowers are long gone.