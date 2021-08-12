Silver Alert issued for Shawano County man

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Shawano Police Department is looking for a 73-year-old man that has been missing for a day.

Edward Warren Moede has not been seen since Wednesday morning at 10, and his family has not heard from him since.

Moede is 5'7" and 210 pounds, he has hazel eyes and gray hair.

He drives a gray 2019 Lincoln Nautilus SUV, with Wisconsin plates AJD6409.

If you have seen Moede or know where he could be you're asked to to call the Shawano Police Department at (715) 526-3111.