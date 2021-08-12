Nicer weather ahead

The severe weather threat has faded. It looks like a longer stretch of mainly dry weather ahead. Conditions will be comfortable as well.

Today: A mix of sun and clouds with a small chance of a shower or rumble of thunder around midday. Breezy and less humid.

High: 81 Wind: West 10-20

Tonight: Clear and cool.

Low: 53 Wind: NW around 5

Friday: Mostly sunny and nice.

High: 76 Wind: WNW 10-18

The third cold front in as many days will be moving through Northcentral Wisconsin today. It will probably spark a few spotty showers or a rumble of thunder around late morning and midday. After it completes its move through our area, the weather will be mostly sunny, breezy, and less humid. High temps will reach the upper 70s to low 80s and the wind will become westerly at 10-20 mph.

High pressure will then dominate our weather from Friday all the way through the middle of next week. This means a good amount of sunshine each day, fairly low humidity, and not much chance of rain. Friday will be the coolest day with highs in the 70s. Saturday will also be quite comfortable with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Temps will turn a little warmer, but not too hot, from Sunday through Wednesday with the mercury topping out in the low to mid 80s.

Conditions will turn a little more humid by the middle of next week and with a weak cold front moving in from the west late Wednesday into Thursday, another chance of rain and storms could develop.

Pollen Count Yesterday August 11th, Pollen Ragweed 17 (moderate)

Have a pleasant Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 12 August-2021

On this date in weather history: 1955 - During the second week of August hurricanes Connie and Diane produced as much as 19 inches of rain in the northeastern U.S. forcing rivers from Virginia to Massachusetts into a high flood. Westfield MA was deluged with 18.15 inches of rain in 24 hours, and at Woonsocket RI the Blackstone River swelled from seventy feet in width to a mile and a half. Connecticut and the Delaware Valley were hardest hit. Total damage in New England was 800 million dollars, and flooding claimed 187 lives. (David Ludlum)