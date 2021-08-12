Medford man arrested after leading authorities on vehicle pursuit

Medford man arrested after leading authorities on vehicle pursuitUpdated
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW)-- A Medford man is facing several charges after allegedly leading authorities on a vehicle pursuit that involved several different agencies.
Wednesday evening, Marshfield Police attempted a traffic stop of a 44-year-old man who had warrants for failing to register as a sex offender, reckless endangerment, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A female passenger exited the vehicle, after which the male driver took off at a high rate of speed.
The chase continued through Marshfield into Clark County, the vehicle crashed on County Highway K near Pine Lane after spike strips were deployed by the Clark County Sheriff's Department and a pursuit intervention technique (PIT) was performed by a Marshfield officer.
The driver fled on foot but was taken into custody shortly after.
He was medically cleared at a hospital before being transported to the Wood County Jail.
The following charges are being requested through the Wood County District Attorney's office for the chase:
- Fleeing an officer
- Possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
The suspect has not yet been publicly identified, pending his first court appearance.