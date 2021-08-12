Skip to Content

Medford man arrested after leading authorities on vehicle pursuit

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW)-- A Medford man is facing several charges after allegedly leading authorities on a vehicle pursuit that involved several different agencies.

Wednesday evening, Marshfield Police attempted a traffic stop of a 44-year-old man who had warrants for failing to register as a sex offender, reckless endangerment, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A female passenger exited the vehicle, after which the male driver took off at a high rate of speed.

The chase continued through Marshfield into Clark County, the vehicle crashed on County Highway K near Pine Lane after spike strips were deployed by the Clark County Sheriff's Department and a pursuit intervention technique (PIT) was performed by a Marshfield officer.

The driver fled on foot but was taken into custody shortly after.

He was medically cleared at a hospital before being transported to the Wood County Jail.

The following charges are being requested through the Wood County District Attorney's office for the chase:

  • Fleeing an officer
  • Possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

The suspect has not yet been publicly identified, pending his first court appearance.

