Marshfield PD announces K9’s retirement

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Marshfield Police Department announcing the retirement of a four-legged officer.

K-9 Steffi had been with the department for more than five years before stepping down from her post in July, according to a Facebook post.

Now, a search is underway for a new K-9.

One officer says in order to fill Steffi's role, the next officer will need to show dependability.

"We need to have our officers available with the community, that's why we're here. Our dogs are a lot of times funded through donations from the community and owe it to them that we step up and provide a good service to them," Lt. Jody Geurick said.

The department says Steffi plans to continue to live with her handler through her retirement.